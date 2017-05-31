“It’s telling a story that hasn’t been told on television before,” Speechless star Minnie Driver said during 2oth Century Fox’s panel at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmys event last month. “You genuinely get the after-school special treatment with disability and that’s not accurate and also annoying…all of those that feel excluded would like to feel included, and I think the show laughter will make you feel included.”

Driver was joined onstage by fellow 20th Century Fox Television comedy stars Kaitlin Olson (The Mick) and Will Forte (Last Man On Earth) to speak on bringing the funny within their specific storylines.

“We enjoy trying different types of things,” Forte told TVLine’s Michael Ausiello on finding humor in dark themes. “There’s a tension in those dark situations that can lead to funny.”

For Olson, she prefers her shorter episode format. “I just want every episode to be so so good,” she told the crowd of TV Academy and guild voters. “I don’t want to do 22 episodes because I’m scared I’m going to let people down. I can do 10 great ones. I don’t want to let a stinker slip through.”

Check out the conversation above.