Golden Globe winner and multi-Oscar nominee Michelle Williams has boarded Amy Schumer’s feature I Feel Pretty and will play the part of Avery LeClaire, the stunning cosmetics company boss to Schumer’s Renee Bennett.

STXfilms shelled out $15 million for U.S. rights to the Voltage Pictures and Wonderland Sound & Vision production last week in Cannes in one of the fest’s biggest deals. The picture is written and to be directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein and represents their directorial debut. Production will begin in July on the east coast.

In I Feel Pretty, Renee Bennett (Schumer) knows what it’s like to be average in a world of the genetically blessed. After falling off an exercise bike and banging her head, she believes a spell has suddenly made her gorgeous. Except to everyone else, she looks exactly the same. Renee’s new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her idol and boss, Avery LeClaire (Williams). Ultimately Renee realizes ‘the spell’ has lifted, but through the process learns true beauty is not skin deep.

Williams earned her fourth Oscar nomination for her role in last year’s Manchester by the Seas. Among her many other accolades, she also won the Golden Globe for her role as Marilyn Monroe in My Week With Marilyn, as well as a Tony Award nomination and a Critics’ Choice Award. She’s currently shooting Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, and recently finished production on The Greatest Showman, the story of P.T. Barnum, founder of the famous traveling Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Schumer, who is also a producer on the movie, was last seen in the box office hit, Snatched.

Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola will produce along with Voltage’s Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicolas Chartier. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, is onboard as co-producer. Justin Bursch and Jonathan Deckter will also serve as EP.

Williams is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney John LaViolette. Schumer is represented by UTA, Carrie Byalick of B. Company, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Kohn & Silverstein are represented by Management 360 and UTA. McG and Wonderland are repped by WME, Management 360 and Sloane Offer.