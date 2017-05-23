Michael Strahan is expanding his relationship with ITV America. Strahan and his producing and business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini have signed an exclusive overall production partnership with the company.

Under the deal, the duo will create unscripted programming for television, OTT and digital platforms via their SMAC Entertainment that will be produced under the ITV America banner, which includes ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Loud TV, Outpost Entertainment, Sirens Media, DiGa, Gurney Productions, High Noon Entertainment and Thinkfactory Media.

The two-time Emmy-winning Strahan is a co-host of Good Morning America, host of ABC’s The $100,000

Pyramid, and an Emmy-nominated Fox NFL Sunday analyst.

“Constance and I have an enormous amount of respect for the team at ITV America and the group’s spirit of creative risk, support and collaboration, which is key for us as producers and entrepreneurs,” said Strahan. “We are eager to develop projects across reality, competition, documentary and more and are truly excited to call ITV America home for SMAC Entertainment.”

ITV America and SMAC Entertainment already are in business together on the series Tackle My Ride for the NFL Network (with Leftfield Pictures) as well as projects in development including Spark the Future with Wiz Khalifa (with ITV Entertainment), Pros vs. Kids and Not for Primetime (with Leftfield Pictures), and Guinness World Records (with High Noon & ITV Entertainment).

“In addition to his incredible talent, Michael is a total class act: kind, engaged and authentic, whether he’s speaking to an assistant or to a network president,” said ITV America CEO Brent Montgomery. “His expertise and ability to navigate everything from sports and game shows to docs and competition, along with his and Constance’s keen instincts for what resonates with audiences, make SMAC an amazing partner for ITV America. SMAC joins ITV America with an incredible talent roster and we are all truly excited to roll up our sleeves and push our mutual creative boundaries in this partnership.”

ITV America’s Chief Creative Officer Adam Sher and ITV America’s Executive Vice President, Business Development & International, Ed Simpson, helped broker the deal. SMAC Entertainment is repped by WME.