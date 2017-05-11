Michael Rooker, of Guardians Of The Galaxy and The Walking Dead fame, is reuniting with his Henry: Portrait Of A Serial Killer director John McNaughton on a film adaptation of Flannery O’Connor’s A Good Man Is Hard To Find. The Passion Of The Christ scribe Benedict Fitzgerald wrote the screenplay.

The O’Conner story, a duel between The Grandmother and The Misfit, revisits familiar territory for Rooker and McNaughton; the author’s 1950s character The Misfit is cut from the same cloth as Henry, whom Rooker portrayed in McNaughton’s 1986 indie loosely based on real-life serial killer Henry Lee Lucas. That pic which co-starred Tom Towles and Tracy Arnold, received an X rating from the MPAA and, after critical success on the film festival circuit, was released unrated and became a cult hit.

Ed Richardson is producing A Good Man Is Hard To Find under his Atlanta-based R&R Productions Worldwide, along with David Zander, and Mike Sears.

Rooker, whose recent credits include The Belko Experiment, written by GOTG director James Gunn, is repped by LINK. McNaughton is repped by Gersh.