Michael Nance, a contestant on Season 8 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2012, died early this morning in Austin, police confirmed to local media. He was 31.
The Austin Police Department said officers found Nance after responding to a call at a home at 2:10 AM, and he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later. Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious, adding that the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause following an autopsy.
While on the summer reality series, Nance was among 25 men competing for the affections of Emily Maynard. He was eliminated in Week 4. Maynard remembered him in a tweet today:
Fellow Texan and Season 8 Bachelorette alum Sean Lowe also tweeted his condolences:
Austin resident Nance was a rehab counselor who also worked and performed as a musician. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2009 with a degree in biomedical science.
