Michael Nance, a contestant on Season 8 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2012, died early this morning in Austin, police confirmed to local media. He was 31.

The Austin Police Department said officers found Nance after responding to a call at a home at 2:10 AM, and he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later. Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious, adding that the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause following an autopsy.

While on the summer reality series, Nance was among 25 men competing for the affections of Emily Maynard. He was eliminated in Week 4. Maynard remembered him in a tweet today:

So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends. — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) May 30, 2017

Fellow Texan and Season 8 Bachelorette alum Sean Lowe also tweeted his condolences:

My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 30, 2017

Austin resident Nance was a rehab counselor who also worked and performed as a musician. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2009 with a degree in biomedical science.