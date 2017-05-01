Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker, book author and all-around agent provocateur Michael Moore will make his Broadway debut this summer with The Terms Of My Surrender, a solo show to be staged by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

DKC/OM

The 12-week engagement is slated to begin previews July 28 at the Belasco Theatre, with an official opening night set for August 10. The show will be presented by IMG Original Content and Carole Shorenstein Hays. The creative team includes a set by David Rockwell, lighting by Kevin Adams, costumes by Jeff Mahshie, sound by Brian Ronan and video and projection design by Andrew Lazarow.

Producers describe Surrender as “a hysterical theatrical coup d’etat that takes the utter lunacy of our times and turns it into a subversive piece of theater…[an] unprecedented live event from one of America’s most incisive and hilarious voices. After all, who better to answer the burning questions of the Trumpian era than the man who saw it all coming and tried to warn us?” The tagline for the show poses the question, “Can a Broadway show take down a sitting President?”

“I think what the world needs right now is Michael Moore standing on a Broadway stage sharing his hilarious stories and incendiary political perspective, creating the kind of dialogue that can only happen in the theater,” said Mayer in the announcement.