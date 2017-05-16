Michael Moore has been secretly making a documentary about Donald Trump’s presidential election victory titled Fahrenheit 11/9, and The Weinstein Company toppers Bob and Harvey Weinstein have just personally secured worldwide rights to the film, which is still in production.

The Weinstein Company COO David Glasser will be shopping domestic and international rights beginning this week at Cannes, where it immediately will be the hottest of hot titles. Of course, Fahrenheit 9/11, Moore’s scathing documentary about the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the U.S., won Cannes’ Palme d’Or in 2004, and the movie made Moore a globally known filmmaker. It was also distributed by the Weinsteins, setting the record for the biggest-grossing documentary of all time with more than $200 million worldwide.

The “11/9” in the new project’s title refers to the day Trump was declared President of the United States, at 2:29 AM ET on November 9, 2016. Moore has reunited on this with his production team from Fahrenheit ‪9/11 — directors-producers Meghan O’Hara, Tia Lessin and Carl Deal.

Also like Fahrenheit 9/11, the Weinsteins will use their own indie label the Fellowship Adventure Group to release 11/9. No release date has been set for the new pic, which Moore hopes will, like 9/11, shine a new light on a lightning-rod subject — in this case the Trump presidency that he has been warning about, with a “storyline unlike any that is currently being told” according to the Weinsteins.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” Moore said of Trump in a release announcing the deal. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

Said the Weinsteins: “There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience. When we had the opportunity to work with him on Fahrenheit 9/11, we were so persistent that we ultimately had to part ways from Disney and we lost our beloved Miramax, named after our parents, because we believed so strongly in the message. The movie broke all records then, and we plan to do so again. This movie will have one of the most innovative distribution plans ever. Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution.”

Moore has already made a movie about Trump, Michael Moore In TrumpLand, which the filmmaker self-distributed in October.