EXCLUSIVE: While we wait for the Cannes marketplace deal-making to begin in earnest, Michael Moore’s sequel documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 — on the controversial and polarizing election of Donald Trump — might not last through the weekend. After famously teaming on 2004’s Fahrenheit 9/11 and watching it become the highest-grossing Palme d’Or winner ever and the biggest-earning documentary with over $220 million in worldwide gross, Moore and Bob and Harvey Weinstein will describe the movie in detail at an international buyers-only presentation tonight at the Martinez Hotel in Cannes.

While the expectation is for another full-blown theatrical release, distributors in the digital space are already jockeying after The Weinstein Company announced the project days ago. Sources said Harvey Weinstein met with HBO’s Richard Plepler and that digital players including Amazon Studios have been all over it. While Amazon would mean a full theatrical release, an HBO deal would likely start with a 100-theater opening and an accelerated window to broadcast.

Moore has been filming in secret and is said to be well along, meaning the film will be ready to be seen later this year. I’m told that no offers will be entertained until after tonight’s presentation, where buyers will hear Moore’s vision for the film.

The “11/9” in the new project’s title refers to the day Trump was declared President of the United States, at 2:29 AM ET on November 9, 2016. Moore has reunited on this with his production team from Fahrenheit ‪9/11 — directors-producers Meghan O’Hara, Tia Lessin and Carl Deal.