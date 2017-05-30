Monday’s premiere of Lifetime original movie Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland drew 2 million total viewers in Live+SD; including 728,000 adults 18-49 and 484,000 women 18-49. It ranks as cable’s No. 2 original movie premiere for 2017 to date in key demos, only behind Lifetime’s Beaches. Michael Jackson: The Ultimate Icon special, which aired immediately following the movie, retained 85% of its lead-in, drawing 1.7 million total viewers.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland is based on the best-selling book, Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days. Told through the eyes of the King of Pop’s trusted bodyguards, Bill Whitfield (Chad Coleman) and Javon Beard (Sam Adegoke), the movie reveals firsthand the devotion Michael (Navi) had to his children, and the hidden drama that took place during the last two years of his life.

Suzanne de Passe, Madison Jones and Robert Teitel executive produce with Dianne Houston directing from a script by Elizabeth Hunter.