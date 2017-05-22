TV news outlets filled Monday’s dead time in President Donald Trump’s visit to Israel ruminating on news that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will, as forecast, refuse a subpoena to cough up documents to the Senate Intel Committee.

Rather than turn over the records, the retired lieutenant general will, as expected, invoke his 5th Amendment rights against self incrimination.

The Senate Intel Committee is conducting an investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential race and whether Trump campaign members colluded with Russia on that. Multiple intelligence agencies in this country agreed in January that Russia meddled in the race to hurt Hillary Clinton.

Trump asked Flynn to resign in February, attributing the move to press revelations misled Veep Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Subsequent press reports indicate Team Trump had known about that much sooner.

Flynn asked for immunity in March, but the Senate Intel Committee was not receptive. Flynn’s attorney said his client wanted to talk in exchange for immunity, teasing: “General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit.”

Which brought to mind that gag of Flynn’s, which he tried out on NBC’s Sunday Beltway show Meet the Press a few months before that: “When you are given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime.” Of course, he was talking about Hillary Clinton, of whom Flynn led “Lock Her Up” chanting at the RNC. And Trump, at a campaign rally back then, had echoed those thoughts on Clinton, telling fans and TV cameras, “if you’re not guilty of a crime, what do you need immunity for?”

When Flynn sought immunity, Trump reacted via Twitter:

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

In addition to the Senate committee, the House and the FBI also are investigating Russian meddling in the election.