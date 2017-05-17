After co-heading the CAA Film Finance and Sales Group with Roeg Sutherland for over a decade, Micah Green shocked the indie film community by leaving to form a venture with Texas-based entrepreneur Dan Friedkin, backer of producer/financier Imperative Entertainment. Long considered one of the brightest agents piecing together independent films, Green joined Friedkin in a business that so far doesn’t have a name or a stated structure.

Even though the new venture is still somewhat mysterious, Green certainty qualifies as a disruptor, because he’d never have stopped being a top-tier agent if there wasn’t something groundbreaking and entrepreneurial in the works. In broad strokes, the new venture is expected to invest capital in film and television projects, but also in companies finding seams in the fast-changing technological landscape reshaping the entertainment business.

Friedkin has the funds—his businesses range from Gulf States Toyota to Auberge Resorts to a luxury safari business in Tanzania—while Green has the know-how: among the films he helped make possible during his time at CAA were American Hustle, Her, Looper, Sicario, John Wick and Brooklyn. He was also key to raising the financing for the upstart indie distribution label Neon, launched by Tom Quinn and Tim League.

The new venture quickly hired Green’s former longtime CAA colleague Dan Steinman, who left Black Bear Pictures to run the unnamed company’s New York office. Green and Steinman came up in the business together, spending eight years in the indie film space at CAA, and before that, working together in New York while Steinman was a lawyer at Sloss Law and Green was at John Sloss’s Cinetic Media.