MGM Television has landed the rights to Daniel Silva’s New York Times bestselling spy novels about Gabriel Allon, equal parts art restorer, spy and assassin.

Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM’s motion picture group, and Steve Stark, president of television production and development, announced plans for a series based on the character. Bidding for the rights was “highly competitive,” they said.

Silva and his wife, Jamie Gangel, will serve as executive producers. Stark and Lindsay Sloane, MGM’s EVP, Television Production & Development, will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Silva has had eight books debut as No. 1 New York Times bestsellers and all have made the list. His books have been translated into 30 languages and have been published worldwide by Penguin Random House and, most recently, HarperCollins. His new book, House of Spies, comes out July 11.

“The rights to Daniel Silva’s series of riveting and beloved novels have been sought after for years and to be entrusted with his work is a huge honor,” said Glickman. Stark called Allon “an indelible and unforgettable character.”

Silva saluted his fans’ patience, given that the first Gabriel Allon book appeared back in 2004. “I always said I would wait for the right time and the right partner,” he said.

The Mark Burnett-led MGM Television, which produces reality mainstays The Voice, Survivor and Shark Tank, is also behind Hulu’s scripted breakout The Handmaid’s Tale and FX’s Fargo.

Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly negotiated on behalf of Silva and Gangel.