In the same New York hotel ballroom where President Trump celebrated his Election Night victory (a fact noted by several speakers), GLAAD honored Debra Messing, Trevor Noah and Oxygen series Strut, among others, at its 28th annual Media Awards.

Following last month’s L.A. edition of the ceremony, which saw top film and TV prizes go to Moonlight, Transparent and Black Mirror, the New York event tilted more toward news and digital media. Noah won for Outstanding Talk Show Episode for his interview with businesswoman, actress and transgender rights activist Angelica Ross. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show also won for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing received the GLAAD Excellence in Media Award, a notable annual honor that has gone to Kelly Ripa and Robert De Niro in past years.

Other attendees included Whoopi Goldberg (a producer of Strut), Mr. Robot star Rami Malek and Rosie O’Donnell.

See the complete list of winners below:

Excellence in Media Award: Debra Messing

Vito Russo Award: Billy Porter

Outstanding Talk Show Episode: “Angelica Ross,” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Reality Program: Strut (Oxygen)

Outstanding Documentary: Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (Investigation Discovery)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Church and States” VICE on HBO (HBO)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire’” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Church and States,” VICE on HBO (HBO)

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “Permission to Hate” by Elizabeth Leland (The Charlotte Observer)

Outstanding Magazine Article: “HIV Mystery: Solved?” by Tim Murphy (The Nation)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Teen Vogue

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)

Outstanding Blog: Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

Outstanding Music Artist: Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death (Warner Bros. Records.)