At a time when cybersecurity is at the forefront of the minds of corporate CEOs, 21st Century Fox will bring in an expert on June 1. Melody Hildebrandt has been hired as Global Chief Information Security Officer, overseeing the protection and risk management for enterprise communications, technologies and assets for 21CF.

Hildebrandt joins the company from Palantir Technologies, where she served as EVP and directed the cybersecurity practice. She will report to Chief Technology Officer Paul Cheesbrough.

Since 2010 at Palantir Technologies, she led the commercial business with particular expertise in the challenges of cybersecurity, financial crime, employee oversigh, and litigation faced by premier global multinationals. She also speaks internationally on risk issues at events around the world. Her expertise has been shared at the White House Cybersecurity Summit, Aspen Ideas Festival, International Monetary Conference, Web Summit, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Annual Meeting and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Prior to that, Hildebrandt consulted to U.S. and international governments with Booz Allen Hamilton, where she designed military and strategy war games.

She also worked previously with the French Ministry of Education while living in France, where she also studied. She is the founder of Transcapitalist, a blog that explored the intersection of technology and free-market mechanisms.