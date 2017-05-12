Melissa McCarthy is taking New York by podium. In full Sean Spicer drag, McCarthy was spotted by delighted New Yorkers – and a few tweeters – this morning driving her now-famous motorized podium through midtown, maybe en route to NBC’s 30 Rock to rehearse for tomorrow’s Saturday Night Live. Take a look at one of the tweeted videos below.

Earlier this week, SNL posted a promo in which McCarthy, twirling through the halls of 30 Rock to the tune of “I Feel Pretty,” was transformed via make-up into the White House press secretary. Watch that here.

CNN’s Don Lemon was among those watching as Spicey scooted past CNN’s midtown office:

And no visit to New York would be complete without the Empire State Building, here’s this: