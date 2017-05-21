Megyn Kelly’s new NBC news magazine show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, will premiere June 4 at 7 p.m., network sources have confirmed to Deadline.

Sunday at 7 is the longtime slot for 60 Minutes, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year. But the CBS juggernaut usually suspends most original segments and favors repeats between May and September, giving Kelly an opening.

Kelly’s departure from Fox News last year came after she became a prominent accuser of Roger Ailes in the network’s still-roiling sexual harassment saga, leading to the late exec’s ouster.

NBC has not announced any of Kelly’s Sunday guests as of yet, though sources confirmed that sportscaster Erin Andrews would be among the initial interview subjects. Some reports have noted that Kelly will be traveling to Russia early next month to moderate a session with President Vladimir Putin during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, access that could help her chances of an on-camera sit-down.

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly will have a limited run this summer, returning after Sunday Night Football and the Winter Olympics conclude in early 2018.

Also on deck for Kelly at NBC, of course, is her daily talk show, which will begin airing at 9 a.m. in September.

The New York Post had the first report on the premiere date, noting that promos for the new show will start running as early as Monday.