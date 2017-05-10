EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins has joined the cast of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the third installment of the 20th Century Fox film franchise that is now set for a February 9, 2018 release. The pic had been delayed after an injury to star Dylan O’Brien, but now production is on track to kick off in South Africa.

In the third pic, based on James Dashner’s third novel in his trilogy, O’Brien’s Thomas embarks on a mission to find a cure to a deadly disease knows as the “Flare.” The versatile Goggins, who was long-sought for the pic, will play Lawrence, an unusual and dangerous character who is part-revolutionary, part-anarchist, and a voice for the voiceless people.

Wes Ball directs, and T.S. Nowlin penned the script. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman and Joe Hartwick Jr are producing via Temple Hill Entertainment and Gotham Group.

Goggins just wrapped Warner Bros/MGM’s Tomb Raider reboot opposite Alicia Vikander as well as Jon Avnet’s The Three Christs Of Ypsilanti. He also stars opposite Danny McBride in HBO’s Vice Principals which launches its Season 2 in the fall, and in History’s Navy SEAL series Six.

He is repped by ICM Partners and manager Darris Hatch.