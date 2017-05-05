Matthew Vaughn may have been “hesistant” about making a sequel to The Kingsman: Secret Service, but with the second instalment of the R-rated 2015 box office smash hit a few months away from release, the British director has hinted that there may be a third Kingsman movie in the pipeline.

Speaking at a Fox footage event in London on Friday, Vaughn nipped out of the edit suite for Kingsman: The Golden Circle (which was just around the corner), to treat attendees to the entire first act of the upcoming actioner. After unveiling about half an hour of footage, he sat down for a brief Q&A where he said that while he and co-writer Jane Goldman were writing the script they were thinking of a third instalment for the franchise as well.

“Weirdly while we were writing Kingsman 2, we were thinking of Kingsman 3 as well, which is odd,” said Vaughn. “We’ve got a big idea for that. This is sort of the bridge and if we can pull this off, we’ll make another one.”

If footage from the first act was anything to go by, we’d say that it’s looking likely. Kingsman: The Golden Circle sees Taron Egerton return as the cheeky-geezer-turned-suave-agent Eggsy joined by a stellar cast including Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges and Mark Strong.

While we’re not allowed to reveal spoilers or plot details, fans of the first instalment are sure not to be let down based on the first half an hour: there’s lots of action, lots of violence, big set pieces and quick wit. There was no footage of the new American organization The Statesmen, which is featured in the trailer, but Vaughn did reveal that he drew inspiration for new group from iconic U.S. actors such as Burt Reynolds and Steve McQueen much like he did with The Kingsman (which he said, by the way, is not inspired by Bond but by David Niven).

“I was very hesitant about making a sequel purely because so many sequels don’t really enhance the experience,” Vaughn said. “They’re normally bigger but not necessarily better.”

He also quipped: “’Kick-Ass 2’ was a big learning curve of how not to make a sequel. We didn’t set out to make a terrible film.”