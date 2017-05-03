Ahead of its 12:01 AM bow August 18 bow on Netflix comes the first trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders, the payoff to the four stand-alone Marvel superhero series on the streaming service.

After toiling mostly alone in Hell’s Kitchen, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) unite in what you’d expect would be the most reluctant and messy way. As Scott Glenn’s Stick says to the quartet in the trailer that dropped this morning: “The war for New York is here, so get your sh*t together.” Nirvana’s equally brooding “Come As You Are” in the background to the action doesn’t hurt.

Sigourney Weaver, Elodie Yung, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Simone Missick and Jessica Henwick also join the superhero mashup, which is executive produced by Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie along with Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb.

The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.