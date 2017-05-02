Marvel has released a teaser poster for Inhumans ahead of its fall launch on ABC.

Marvel

Marvel’s Inhumans will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family, including Black Bolt, played by Anson Mount, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. Ken Leung also stars as Karnak, Black Bolt’s cousin and closest advisor. His gift is an ability to see the fault in all things – people, plans, structures, everything. He’s Black Bolt’s most ardent supporter and strategist and is often seen as the royal family’s planner and philosopher.

Serinda Swan, Iwan Rheon, Eme Ikwuakor, Mike Moh, Isabelle Cornish, Sonya Balmores and Ellen Woglom round out the cast.

Marvel’s Inhumans will premiere on ABC following a two-week run in Imax theaters this fall.