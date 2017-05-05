We’re getting a hint at the storyline for Marvel’s Inhumans in the first teaser trailer that dropped today.

There is no episodic footage, but voiceovers in the 33-second clip suggest family betrayal and treason in an effort to attain freedom.

“Are we supposed to follow our king and remain as silent as he is?,” asks a male voice, to which a female voice replies. “You’re talking about betraying your brother. You’re talking about treason.”

Marvel’s Inhumans explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family, including Black Bolt, played by Anson Mount, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans. The male voice in the clip appears to be that of Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), who plays Black Bolt’s brother, Maximus.

Serinda Swan, Eme Ikwuakor, Mike Moh, Isabelle Cornish, Sonya Balmores and Ellen Woglom round out the cast.

Marvel’s Inhumans will premiere on ABC following a two-week run in Imax theaters this fall.

Check out the clip above.