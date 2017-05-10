Archer is getting a famous (and foul-mouthed) companion. FXX has given a 10-episode series order to a Marvel’s Deadpool animated adult action-comedy series, an adaptation of the hit Marvel character, with Atlanta creator/executive producer/star Donald Glover and writer Stephen Glover attached as showrunners, executive producers and writers.

REX/Shutterstock

The untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series, set to debut in 2018, is produced by Marvel TV in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios. It marks FX’s second collaboration with Marvel TV, joining their live-action drama series Legion, recently renewed for a second season.

Last summer, FX Networks topper John Landgraf signaled a programming shift for the younger-skewing FXX with an emphasis on animation. FXX already has The Simpsons library and, starting with its current eighth season, FX hit Archer, which migrated to FXX. The goal has been to launch a new FXX animated series behind Season 9 of Archer in 2018, with Marvel’s Deadpool likely filling the bill.

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, “With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

Since his debut in 1991, Deadpool has grown to become one of Marvel’s most popular characters. The Deadpool movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, was a breakout, becoming one of Fox’s highest-grossing movies of all time, earning $647 million worldwide. A sequel is now in the works.

“How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!, said Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

Donald Glover is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of FX’s critically praised comedy series Atlanta, which earned him a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award, as well as Golden Globe, AFI, Peabody and WGA honors for the show. Season 2 is is tentatively scheduled to debut in early 2018 on FX as Glover took a break to film Han Solo. In addition to the Star Wars offshoot, next up for him as an actor are Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King. The Deadpool series falls under the overall deal Glover recently signed with FX Prods.

Stephen Glover is a staff writer on Atlanta, writing four episodes of the series ten-episode first season. In addition to script writing, he also wrote music and lyrics for the show with his brother Donald.

Donald Glover is repped by Dianne McGunigle of MGMT Entertainment, WME and Lev Ginsburg. Stephen Glover is repped by WME and Lev Ginsburg.