ABC has renewed Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a fifth season.

The series stars Clark Gregg as Director Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Brett Dalton as Grant Ward, Chloe Bennet as Agent Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Luke Mitchell as Lincoln Campbell.

The series is important to ABC corporate-wise as a platform for launching other parts of the Disney/Marvel franchise.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.