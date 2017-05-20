Robert Pattinson is set to star in The Souvenir, a romantic mystery from Joanna Hogg (Archipelago) that Martin Scorsese has boarded as an executive producer. The film also stars Ariane Labed, Tom Burke and Richard Ayode and Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide sales.

Luke Schiller produces with Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. The project, which will be made in two parts, is being developed with the BFI and backed by BBC Films.

Spanning the decade of the 1980s, the story follows a young film student, involved in her first serious love affair, who tries to disentangle fact from fiction in a relationship with a deeply untrustworthy man.

The first feature is expected to shoot this summer, with the second shooting in summer 2018.