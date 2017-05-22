“In a world of chaotic egos, this is a man of balance, integrity, intelligence and grace, showing this newcomer to a writers room how it’s done the right way. Marsh treats others with respect and kindness, while remaining passionate and focused on the work. He’s a guide without the title, simply being genuine, engaging and funny, while still banging out the work to be done.

Marsh is one authentic, generous spirit, and now his spirit has passed on. In a state of shock right now, the day suddenly halted by profound sadness from this horrible news. The dude was multitalented too. Went to see his band a few times at a local club. It was such a cool feeling to see him express his joy through music. There is nothing like taking in an artist in the zone and on a run.

He might not be a name most will recognize, but his work has been in our homes for decades. Thank you Marsh for sharing your wisdom and gifts with the world. Paying my respects to a man I respect so very much. RIP…