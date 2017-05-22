Veteran comedy showrunner Marsh McCall died suddenly this morning. He was 52, just weeks away from his 53th birthday. McCall, who was beloved in the creative community and remembered as a true gentleman, was working as co-executive producer on Netflix’s popular comedy series Fuller House at the time of his death.
McCall started as a writer on Late Night with Conan O’Brien before segueing to primetime. He worked on the NBC comedy series Just Shoot Me!, rising to co-executive producer. He co-created two series, My Big Fat Greek Life for CBS, co-created by and starring Nia Vardalos, and Twenty Good Years for NBC, starring John Lithgow and Jeffrey Tambor.
McCall also served as executive producer on ABC’s long-running comedy series Last Man Standing and most recently as co-executive producer on Netflix’s Fuller House, a sequel to the ABC sitcom Full House.
One of the show’s entry-level writers, Craig Shoemaker, posted a tribute to McCall on Facebook.
“In a world of chaotic egos, this is a man of balance, integrity, intelligence and grace, showing this newcomer to a writers room how it’s done the right way,” Shoemaker wrote. “Marsh treats others with respect and kindness, while remaining passionate and focused on the work. He’s a guide without the title, simply being genuine, engaging and funny, while still banging out the work to be done.
Marsh is one authentic, generous spirit, and now his spirit has passed on. In a state of shock right now, the day suddenly halted by profound sadness from this horrible news. The dude was multitalented too. Went to see his band a few times at a local club. It was such a cool feeling to see him express his joy through music. There is nothing like taking in an artist in the zone and on a run.
He might not be a name most will recognize, but his work has been in our homes for decades. Thank you Marsh for sharing your wisdom and gifts with the world. Paying my respects to a man I respect so very much. RIP…”
RIP Marsh McCall
A sad day on stage 24 today. A wonderful man and co-worker. He will be deeply missed.
oh no what happened?
As talented a writer as he was, you hadn’t lived until you heard Marsh play – and sing. It’s where he let his joy out.
A lot of people in our business lead with “career.” It’s their priority, their reason. Marsh’s reason was to entertain. He wanted to make people happy. He never compromised that. He was good to everybody, especially his staffs. And he never, ever took this profession for granted.
That’s what I’ll remember and try to take forward. Bye pal.
Well, I for one will remember the name. I noted the names of the writers of Just Shoot Me every week because I dug that oddball show so much. Marsh McCall and the rest of the staff there made me laugh often.
Marsh was kind, hilarious, and a genuinely warm person. He was honest and had integrity, and made everyone feel like they were heard and respected. He could make you laugh with a word, his enthusiasm for comedy, music, his family, and his friends was infectious. He made a special stamp to label the fresh eggs from his chickens. He made costumes for his daughter on presentation days. He was in a band and wrote New Yorker pieces on the side. He was a great friend, a devoted husband and father. This is a gutting and horrible loss. Marsh should remind us all to take moments to make everyone feel welcome, and to express your passions. He was a class act. This sucks.
Jesus, that’s horrible news. I met Marsh when he was working in Just Shoot Me, and we remained friends and colleagues ever since. A wonderful guy, really funny in a room, always kind to the younger writers and crew, a class act. I shall miss him.