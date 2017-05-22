Veteran comedy showrunner Marsh McCall died suddenly this morning. He was 52, just weeks away from his 53th birthday. McCall, who was beloved in the creative community and remembered as a true gentleman, was working as co-executive producer on Netflix’s popular comedy series Fuller House at the time of his death.

McCall started as a writer on Late Night with Conan O’Brien before segueing to primetime. He worked on the NBC comedy series Just Shoot Me!, rising to co-executive producer. He co-created two series, My Big Fat Greek Life for CBS, co-created by and starring Nia Vardalos, and Twenty Good Years for NBC, starring John Lithgow and Jeffrey Tambor.

McCall also served as executive producer on ABC’s long-running comedy series Last Man Standing and most recently as co-executive producer on Netflix’s Fuller House, a sequel to the ABC sitcom Full House.

One of the show’s entry-level writers, Craig Shoemaker, posted a tribute to McCall on Facebook.