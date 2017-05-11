EXCLUSIVE: TriStar has attached Mark Pellington to direct The Trap, an adaptation of the Melanie Raabe novel that Oscar-nominated Carol screenwriter Phyllis Nagy is adapting. The Cantillon Company’s Elizabeth Cantillon and Immersive Pictures’ Josh Bratman are producing.

The novel, originally published in German as Die Falle, is a twisted thriller about a reclusive author who sets the perfect trap for her sister’s murderer after she becomes convinced she has seen the killer on TV. Pellington, who last directed Lone and The Last Word, and exec producing and directing episodes of Blindspot, next directs Nostalgia with Jon Hamm. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Gang Tyre.