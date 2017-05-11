Mark O’Brien has come aboard Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s teen supernatural drama The Darkest Minds from Fox. The film, adapted from Alexandra Bracken’s popular YA trilogy, follows sixteen year-old Ruby (Amandla Stenberg) who, gifted with psychic abilities, breaks out of the rehabilitation camp and joins a small group of gifted escapees on the run. Chad Hodge wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Shawn Levy ‘s 21 Laps Entertainment. O’Brien recently wrapped supporting roles in Andrew Niccol’s film Anon, alongside Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried and State Like Sleep with Michael Shannon and Luke Evans. Repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, he was last seen in the Oscar nominated film Arrival.

Chantana Tiprachart

Teen Wolf actor Ryan Kelley and Madison McKinley (The Wolf of Wall Street) are set to co-star along with Southeast Asia star Priya Lundberg, Golf Pichaya and Asia TV personality Air Phantila in indie film Realms. The pic, which is currently shooting in Bangkok where the movie is set, follows after a high-speed police chase that leads to an unexpected crash, two bank robbers and their three hostages take shelter in a mysterious manor in the woods. As the criminals plot their next move and the hostages try to escape, they begin to realize no one is safe from the evil lurking inside the house. Daric Gates is directing the film, produced by Dean Altit and Pakin Maliwan. Kia Jam is exec producing with Malaysian distributor Fita Studios and Thailand Production Company Film Frame Productions. Kelley is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and McKinley by Innovative Artists.