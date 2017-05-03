Longtime Viacom PR executive Mark Jafar has joined digital media company BuzzFeed as VP Corporate Communications. He will handle media relations and will work on speaking engagements and industry events for the company, in which NBCUniversal is a major investor, reporting to Chief Communications Officer Carole Robinson.

Jafar is coming off a 11-years tint at Viacom where he most recently served as SVP of Corporate Communications for MTV, overseeing all corporate communications and entertainment publicity for MTV, MTV2, mtvU, and Logo. Before that, he was VP Corporate Communications for Viacom and Director of Corporate Communications for MTV Networks. In both MTV Networks and Viacom corporate communications, Jafar worked with Robinson.

Prior to joining Viacom in 2006, Jafar was a National Editor at NBC News. He began his career at strategic communications firm Robinson, Lerer & Montgomery (now RLM Finsbury).