Oscar-winner and Cannes Film Festival veteran Marion Cotillard reteams with director Arnaud Desplechin for Ismael’s Ghosts which opened the show this week. The two previously worked together in 1996’s My Sex Life… Or How I Got Into An Argument. We sat down recently with Cotillard to discuss the current movie and how things have evolved for her over the past 20 years.

Ismael’s Ghosts is the story of a filmmaker (Mathieu Amalric) whose life is sent into a tailspin by the return of a former lover just as he is about to embark on the shoot of a new film. Charlotte Gainsbourg also stars. The film has met with somewhat mixed reaction, although it had a solid start at the French box office this week. One of the talking points has been Cotillard’s full nudity in the film, something we discuss in the video above.

Cotillard also talks about her other most recent film, Rock’n Roll, directed by her husband Guillaume Canet. He too stars in the movie that sees the couple essentially play themselves. It’s a comedy and Cotillard, who has acted in such serious Hollywood movies as Robert Zemeckis’ Allied and Christopher Nolan’s Inception says, “I would pay” to do more American comedies.

In the meantime, the new mother is taking a bit of a respite to get back to real life and hoping to invest herself with more experiences that will inform future roles.