Margot Robbie will star in and produce Dreamland, a thriller Mile-Joris Peyrafitte will direct from script by Nicolaas Zward. She produces with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of Lucky Chap Entertainment and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill of Automatik. Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment is producing and financing. Sierra/Affinity will handle foreign sales at Cannes and CAA/WME are co-repping domestic sales. With his family’s farm on the precipice of foreclosure amid the devastation of the Dust Bowl, Dreamland follows fifteen year old Eugene Evans on his quest to capture a fugitive bank robber (Robbie) and collect the bounty on her head. Against all odds, he beats out the FBI and the local police to find her, only to discover that she’s far more than what the authorities claim her to be.