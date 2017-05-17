TNT has given a pilot order to Highland, a scripted drama written and executive produced by Liz Sarnoff (Lost, Barry) and Margaret Cho (Margaret Cho: PsyCHO, Drop Dead Diva), who also will star.

Inspired by Cho’s personal history with substance abuse, Highland will chronicle what happens when two extended, dysfunctional Korean-American families who share the same patriarch must come together after tragedy strikes. As it turns out, the most reliable person in both families is the one who just got out of rehab. The pilot is a co-production of Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, with Cho serving as executive producer

TNT

“Liz Sarnoff and Margaret Cho’s brilliant script exposes Margaret’s warm heart and bracing humor, balancing powerful emotional truths with laugh-out-loud scenes and characters,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Highland continues TNT’s commitment to bringing diverse voices and worlds to television. We look forward to making a pilot with such a singular talent as Margaret Cho.”

Highland marks TNT’s third project with Tomorrow Studios, which also produces the network’s praised new drama Good Behavior, starring Michelle Dockery, and is currently in production on a pilot for Snowpiercer, based on the award-winning film by Bong Joon Ho. TNT’s development slate also includes pilots for thrillers The Deep Mad Dark and Deadlier Than the Male (working title).