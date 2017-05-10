After struggling for two days with complex definitions of “defamation,” “tortious interference” and conflicting testimony about a Broadway investor who turned out not to be dead, as initially reported, but non-existent, a Manhattan jury this afternoon found for the producers of Rebecca and said that press agent Marc Thibodeau interfered with an investor’s commitment and was liable for damages in the breach of his contract.

But the jury sent a decidedly mixed message, awarding the producers just $5,000 for breach of contract and $85,000 for interference with the prospective investor. The producers, Ben Sprecher amd Louise Forlenza, were seeking millions in damages for what they had claimed was the destruction of their $12 million show. Thibodeau’s attorneys apparently convinced the jury that the show was never going to get off the ground and that the producers hid key facts from the investors who actually existed.

