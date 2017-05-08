The Magnificent Seven actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has been added to the cast of New Regency’s upcoming film Widows, the Steve McQueen-directed the heist thriller that features a strong cast including Viola Davis, Robert Duvall, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez and Daniel Kaluuya. It’s based on the British miniseries and follows four widows who, after their spouses are killed during a robbery run, band together to finish the job. McQueen and Gillian Flynn wrote the screenplay for the film, which Fox is releasing Nov 16, 2018. McQueen and Flynn are also producing the project with See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. New Regency, Fox and Film4 are financing the project. Next up for Garcia-Rulfo is Fox’s Kenneth Branagh-directed crime drama Murder On The Orient Express, out Nov. 10, and the Soldado, the sequel with Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro. He’s repped by WME and LBI Entertainment.

Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Desmin Borges, currently a series regular on FXX’s unromantic comedy You’re The Worse, has joined Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, Molly Shannon, and Denis O’Hare in the Tamara Jenkins directed Netflix film Private Life. Written by Jenkins, the pic follows Hahn’s character as she undergoes multiple fertility therapies to get pregnant, putting her relationship between she and her husband Richard (Giamatti) on edge. Borges will play Sam, a rough around the edges guy and the only employee at Richard’s small pickle company. Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing. Borges, repped by Suskin Management and Stewart Talent, can be seen in Toronto film fest pic Carrie Pilby, out on VOD.