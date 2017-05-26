In the wake of Monday’s suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22, Netflix is the next company to announce it’s cancelling a London event: The streaming service has said that it is cancelling its premiere screenings for Season 5 of Orange is the New Black as well as the premiere for its upcoming original series GLOW, based on the 1980s wrestling-league of the same name. The event was scheduled to take place in London’s Curzon Mayfair cinema on Tuesday, May 30.

“Following the terrible events in Manchester on Monday night, we have decided to cancel our special screening of Orange is the New Black and GLOW on Tuesday 30th of May,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who hails from Manchester, has announced that he will donate profits from his upcoming gig in the city to victims of the terror attack. The singer announced his first solo tour and said that the first gig, which will take place at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on Tuesday, May 30, will donate all profits to the Manchester Evening News’ British Red Cross appeal, which has been set up to help relatives of victims of the tragedy.

Gallgher told the Manchester Evening News: “I just knew I had to. I’m not in it for the money. The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can. I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it’s our duty to give people a good time.”

Additionally, the BBC has taken the decision to cut out a section of dialogue from an upcoming Doctor Who episode. The excerpt that is set to be removed from the upcoming episode airing on BBC One on Saturday, May 27, made passing references to terrorism as part of a general discussion of threats to the planet.

The BBC has been here before: In 2014, an episode of Doctor Who was changed after ISIS beheaded American journalist Steven Sotloff. That episode had previously included a decapitation.

On Monday, Manchester-born Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old whose family is of Libyan origin, killed 22 people – including children – and injured 75 people when he carried out a suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena as an Ariana Grande concert had just finished. Grande has since suspended her world tour until June 7.