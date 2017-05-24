UK police have said they are investigating a “network” over Monday night’s attack at Manchester Arena and have arrested three more men in connection with the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured 59.

Greater Manchester police revealed that an off-duty policeman was confirmed by police to be among the victims as the UK terror threat level is now up to its highest level at “critical,” meaning that more attacks could take place.

Three men were arrested during raids in south Manchester on Wednesday and a fourth man, an unidentified 23-year-old, was arrested on Tuesday. According to a report in the BBC, that suspect is believed to be suicide bomber Salman Abedi’s brother.

“[Monday’s attack] was more sophisticated than some of the attacks we’ve seen before, and it seems likely – possible – that he wasn’t doing this on his own,” said UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins added that it was “very clear that this is a network that we are investigating.”

“As I’ve said, it continues at a pace,” he told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “There’s extensive investigations going on and activity taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak.”

Almost 1,000 British soldiers are being deployed on the streets of the UK today. Buckingham Palace’s famous changing of the guard, a major tourist attraction in London, was canceled so troops could be redeployed across the country. Police in Manchester also raided a block of apartments near the city’s main train station, Manchester Piccadilly, which required them to carry out a controlled explosion and close the railway line temporarily.

Abedi is believed to have been born in Manchester and his family are believed to be Libyans with reported links to Syria.

Grande, who was performing Monday night as part of her world tour, has reportedly not completely canceled her entire tour but it remains unclear whether the singer will perform for her next show in London’s O2 Center, which is scheduled for tonight. She flew back to Florida on Tuesday, a day after the bombings took place.