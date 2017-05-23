As various parts of the world awoke to news of the deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night, politicians and artists have weighed in to condemn the incident which has left at least 22 dead and 59 injured, including some children. International TV news channels are blanketing coverage as British police continue their investigation in what is being treated as a terrorist attack. U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking from Bethlehem this morning, expressed his condolences, calling the perpetrators “losers in life.”

Here’s Trump’s full statement:

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families – so many families of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They are losers. And we will have more of them. But they are losers, just remember that. Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed, we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society for ever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated and I mean completely obliterated, and the innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right our citizens to live in safety and in peace.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May is going to Manchester today. She had earlier called the attack “appalling” as flags were dipped to half mast at 10 Downing Street and all general election campaigning suspended.

Meanwhile, Twitter is ablaze with an outpouring of support; and heartbreaking messages seeking those still missing.

Current and former cast members of BBC Two/Netflix series Peaky Blinders, which does a lot of filming in Manchester, reacted on Twitter. Deadline has confirmed the team was not in town during the attack.

My heart goes out to the good people of Manchester. So despicable and cowardly to target young women and children listening to music 💐 — Adrien Brody (@adrienbrody) May 23, 2017

Utterly heartbroken to hear news from Manchester. Prayers with all who have suffered. Let's unite. — Finn Cole (@FinnCole) May 23, 2017

Thinking of everyone in Manchester. What a deeply sad day. My prayers are with all the families who have lost loved ones. — Annabelle Wallis (@WallisAnnabelle) May 23, 2017

Other UK artists and personalities weighed in:

Manchester we love you. Thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. Hate won't divide us. https://t.co/neIW5j0qBk — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 23, 2017

Mate, that is fucking horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives. 👎🏾No — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 23, 2017

Utterly heartbroken for our beautiful city #Manchester thinking of all who are affected by this atrocity 💔💔💔 — Samia Longchambon (@realsamia) May 23, 2017

International politicians also expressed their sympathies:

J'adresse mes pensées au peuple britannique, aux victimes et à leurs proches. Nous menons ensemble le combat contre le terrorisme. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 23, 2017

Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the British Prime Minister following Manchester bomb attack — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) May 23, 2017

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

India stands by Government and people of UK in this hour of distress #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 23, 2017

I praise and thank our brave emergency services and thoughtful, caring, resolute Manchester community. #standtogether (2/2) — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 23, 2017

#Paris est cette nuit aux côtés de #Manchester. Mes pensées vont aux victimes, à leurs familles et aux secours qui interviennent sur place. — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) May 23, 2017

And, the European Commission dropped its flags to half mast: