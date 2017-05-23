The Cannes Film Festival will observe a minute of silence at 3 PM local time today in solidarity with the city of Manchester where at least 22 people, including some children, were killed in a suicide bombing attack on Monday night. A fireworks display to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the festival has also been canceled, according to AFP. Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux announced the plans ahead of the morning screening of 24 Frames, the final film of late Iranian helmer Abbas Kiarostami.

“I want to show our solidarity with the city of Manchester. We must show that we will not accept this and that life goes on. At 3 PM, we will be at the top of the (Palais) steps to observe a minute of silence,” AFP quotes Frémaux as saying.

The festival also released the following statement:

“The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night. This is yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible – the artists, professionals and spectators – hold dear. The Festival de Cannes invites all festival-goers to show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people by observing a minute’s silence this Tuesday 23 May at 3pm.”

There is an evening event in honor of the 70th anniversary, with a lot of talent expected to attend. Deadline has reached out to the festival to clarify the status.

A photo call and reception for Pixar’s Cars 3 has also been canceled. A spokesperson said, “In the wake of last night’s tragic attack, and out of respect for the casualties and all of those impacted, we are not moving forward with today’s promotional activities.”

Given the high state of alert here in France after a series of deadly terrorist attacks, Cannes itself has been under tight security. But on Saturday, the Debussy Theater was evacuated ahead of the press screening of Michel Hazanavicius’ Redoubtable due to concerns over an object in the auditorium. Ultimately, the matter was safely resolved and press was admitted to the building.

The festival has increased security this year, installing giant flower pots and chains along the Croisette — particularly in response to the Bastille Day massacre in Nice last July which saw a truck mow down dozens who were leaving a fireworks display. Various armed security forces are a familiar sight; surveillance of the sea and air is enhanced; and helicopters are roundly buzzing over the bay.

Cannes Mayor David Lisnard today also released the following statement: