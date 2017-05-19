ABBA fans unite … again. Ten years after the musical Mamma Mia! The Movie bowed at the nation’s theaters to grab a $144.1M domestically, the gang is on its way baaaack! Universal says the original cast is expected to return, along with some new faces. The original starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski. The movie, which will be written and directed by Ol Parker who was the writer of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, will be released on July 20 of next year complete with a soundtrack of ABBA songs not featured in the first film. Of course, they will bring back the old ones, too.

The first one danced in with a whopping $609.8M at the box office worldwide, so it’s a wonder why it took a decade for another one.

The location will again be the Greek island of Kalokairi and the sequel brings back the producers from the original film, Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the stage musical. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

Right now, James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel is slated for release on the same date.