It’s one and out for freshman series Making History, Son Of Zorn & APB, which will not be renewed for a second season.

20th Century Fox TV

The hybrid live-action/animated Son Of Zorn showed promise when it launched last fall but it’s proved very difficult to produce and a lengthy search for a new showrunner did not lead to a hire. In the end, the ratings proved not strong enough to justify a second season. Ditty for time-travel comedy Making History, which received very good reviews.

Fox

Both come from top 20th TV-based producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller whose third Fox comedy series, The Last Man On Earth, was renewed last night.

Cop drama APB was a quiet midseason entry. It started OK in the ratings but quickly faded.

The three series join Sleepy Hollow, which was canceled earlier this week.