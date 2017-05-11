It’s one and out for freshman series Making History, Son Of Zorn & APB, which will not be renewed for a second season.
The hybrid live-action/animated Son Of Zorn showed promise when it launched last fall but it’s proved very difficult to produce and a lengthy search for a new showrunner did not lead to a hire. In the end, the ratings proved not strong enough to justify a second season. Ditty for time-travel comedy Making History, which received very good reviews.
Both come from top 20th TV-based producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller whose third Fox comedy series, The Last Man On Earth, was renewed last night.
Cop drama APB was a quiet midseason entry. It started OK in the ratings but quickly faded.
The three series join Sleepy Hollow, which was canceled earlier this week.
Fox has terrible ratings and these shows are below average