Making History creator Julius Sharpe has signed an overall deal at Sony TV. Under the two-year pact, he will develop new series projects.

Sharpe is moving to the indie studio after a lengthy stint at 20th Century Fox Television where he most recently was under an overall deal. There, Sharpe created and executive produced the well reviewed though short-lived time-travel Fox comedy series Making History, also executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Before that Sharpe was a co-executive producer on 20th TV’s Fox comedy series The Grinder and worked on several Seth MacFarlane series for Fox and 20th TV, the animated Family Guy and The Cleveland Show and live-action Dads.

Sharpe, who started his TV writing career in late-night with stints on CBS’ The Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Late Show With Craig Kilborn, also was a writer for Comedy Central’s Weekends at the DL and The Showbiz Show with David Spade. He is repped by WME and attorney Karl Austen.