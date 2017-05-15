Chasing Life alumna Jessica Meraz has been cast as a series regular and Lourdes Benedicto (V) will recur in the upcoming sixth season of TNT’s hit drama series Major Crimes from Warner Bros. TV. Meraz will play Det. Camila Paige, who’s still recovering financially from having to raise all five of her younger siblings after the death of her parents in a car accident almost fifteen years ago. A favorite of Chief Mason (Leonard Roberts), she made a name for herself inside Criminal Intelligence before her transfer to Missing Persons. She has a personal relationship with Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey) from before her time on the LAPD. Benedicto will recur as Sara Garza, the wife of a prominent surgeon, his office manager, and mother to their missing fifteen-year-old son who tries to maintain her sanity in the face of kidnapping, murder and her husband’s health problems. They join an ensemble cast that includes Mary McDonnell, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan and Philip P. Keene. Meraz played Natalie Ortiz on Freeform’s Chasing Life and also appeared on Baby Daddy. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment. Benedicto’s recent credits include Pure Genius and NCIS. She’s with AMT and manager Bob McGowan.

Battlestar Galactica alumna Kandyse McClure has booked a series regular role in Syfy’s upcoming paranormal action series Ghost Wars. Created by Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing), Ghost Wars is set in a remote Alaskan town that has been overrun by paranormal forces. The series focuses on local outcast Roman Mercer (Avan Jogia) who must overcome the town’s prejudices and his own personal demons if he’s to harness his repressed psychic powers and save everyone from the mass haunting that’s threatening to destroy them all. McClure will play Landis Barker, a scientist who is works at a facility in the town where strange occurrences start happening. Vincent D’Onofrio, Kim Coates and Kristin Lehman also star. McClure is known for her series regular roles on Battlestar Galactica and Hemlock Grove and can most recently be seen in Elizabeth Rosenbaum’s feature Careful What you Wish For. McClure is repped by LINK Entertainment and Lucas Talent.