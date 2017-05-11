EXCLUSIVE: TriCoast Worldwide has lassoed international rights to Timothy Woodward Jr.’s western Hickok starring Luke Hemsworth, Kris Kristofferson and Bruce Dern, and platinum-selling country music artist, Trace Adkins.

Hemsworth plays Wild Bill Hickok who is the run from the law when he rides into Abilene, Kansas – the most hedonistic town west of the Mississippi. In Abilene, Hickok is offered the position of Sheriff by the town’s mayor, in hopes that his unparalleled shooting skills will tame the wildest cow-town in the west. While delivering his own brand of frontier justice, the infamous hard-drinking gunfighter’s reputation as the fastest draw in the west is put to the test. Dern portrays Doc Rivers O’Roark, Kirstofferson is George Knox while Adkins plays Phil Poe.

Cinedigm has domestic rights and will open Hickok on July 7. Pic will also be available day and date for purchase through On Demand and Digital HD services.

Hickok is directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. and written by Michael Lanahan, produced by Woodward Jr., Lauren de Normandie, Henry Penzi and Chris Nicoletti, and executive produced by Benjamin Gerry, JD Seraphine, Kirk Peterson and Eric Peterson.

Also part of Tricoast Worldwide’s Cannes slate: Lost Birds, centered around the Armenian conflict as told through the eyes of 2 abandoned children; a heartwarming holiday musical ballet in Christmas Dreams; Natalie Avital’s documentary 3 Hikers; Black Gold starring Mike Colter from Netflix’s Luke Cage fame, Miami Love Story featuring Pit Bull’s recording artist Fuego and music from Wyclef Jean; Mystery crime thriller; The Ghost and the Whale with Maurice Benard, Tippi Hedren and Jonathan Pryce; and SXSW favorite 2 Pigeons starring Guillermo Del Toro protégé, Javier Botet.

TriCoast Worldwide will be screening the pic at the Cannes Market on Saturday, May 20 at the Cinema Olympia 6 at 3.30 PM. Watch the trailer above.