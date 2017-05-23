EXCLUSIVE: Lukas Haas has signed on for Steve McQueen’s forthcoming bank heist thriller Widows from New Regency and 20th Century Fox. He joins the admirable roster of actors that includes Viola Davis, Robert Duvall, Liam Neeson and Colin Farrell. The film, written by McQueen and Gillian Flynn, will hit theaters November 16, 2018.

Based on the British miniseries, Widows begins when four armed robbers are killed during a robbery and their surviving widows come together to try to finish the failed job. See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are producing along with McQueen and Flynn. New Regency, Fox and Film4 are co-financing.

Haas, repped by LBI Entertainment, co-stars in Anthony Lucero’s indie drama Halo of Stars with Pål Sverre Hagen, Lily Collins and Holliday Grainger. His other credits include The Revenant, Steve Jobs biopic Jobs and Christopher Nolan’s Inception.