Elementary star Lucy Liu has signed on for a key recurring role on the third season of Hulu’s praised comedy series Difficult People.

The upcoming season finds Julie (Julie Klausner) and Billy (Billy Eichner) remaining each other’s best friends while still their own worst enemies. Julie embarks on a season long quest for happiness, while Billy begins to sour on New York, just as he begins to fall for his first real boyfriend (John Cho). Marilyn (Andrea Martin) lands a book deal, and Arthur (James Urbaniak) is forced to commute to the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre in Jupiter Florida, where PBS has moved all of its productions.

Liu will play Veronica a morally corrupt, taste-challenged, highly successful alpha female. Veronica is the book editor who gives Marilyn (Martin) a chance to publish her own book.

Liu plays Dr. Joan Watson on CBS’ Elementary, which is about to wrap its fifth season. On the film side, she’l next be seen in James Franco’s indie sci-fi film Future World. Liu is repped by Framework Entertainment, Untitled Entertainment, ICM, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

The third season of Difficult People will premiere August 8 on Hulu.