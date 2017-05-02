Just like its Monday companion Gotham last week, Fox’s Lucifer returned from a three-month break down -0.2 in the fast national 18-49 ratings from its most recent original. Airing against TNT’s NBA playoffs coverage, the already-renewed Lucifer drew a 1.0 adults 18-49 rating and 3.4 million total viewers (Live+same day). Its lead-in, Gotham (1.0, 2.9 million), which was adjusted up a tenth in the demo last Monday from a 0.9 in the fast nationals, was even.

On CBS, the King of Queens reunion of Kevin James and Leah Remini gave Kevin Can Wait (1.2, 6.2 million) a small boost, up a tenth in 18-49 and +6% in viewers from the last original two weeks ago. But fellow Monday CBS comedies Man With a Plan (0.9, 5.3 million) and Superior Donuts (0.9, 5.2 million) each dipped a tenth in the return from a short hiatus. Bubble freshman The Great Indoors (0.8, 4.1 million) once again was underwhelming, posting a second series low in its second test outing on Monday, likely sealing its fate. With a weaker lead-in, Scorpion (1.0, 6.9 million) dipped a tenth to match its demo low.

NBC’s The Voice (1.7, 8.8 million) was down 0.2 from last week, though it has a shot at an upward adjustment. It was once again the top program of the night in the demo. Taken (0.8, 4.5 million), which has been hopeful for a renewal, held steady, with its season finale even week-to-week in the demo.

ABC ‘s Dancing With the Stars (1.6, 10.1 million) also held steady, while Quantico (0.6, 2.9 million) once again posted a 0.6 demo fast national, facing another possible downward adjustment to a 0.5 as was the case the last couple of weeks.

The CW’s Supergirl (0.5, 1.73 million) and Jane the Virgin (0.2; 810,000) both were flat.