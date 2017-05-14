So-Cal car culture went into gear this weekend with the debut of BH Tilt’s Lowriders by Richard de Montreuil. The feature opened in 295 theaters, grossing $2.4M, but the highest PTA of the weekend goes to Sony Pictures Classics’ Paris Can Wait, which opened in four locations, grossing almost $102K. Amazing Studios/Roadside Attractions opened The Wall in 541 theaters taking in over $891K, and Roadside took The Wedding Plan to two locations grossing $19,605. TWC widened 3 Generations, but had a slow second round with three dozen runs grossing $21K, while IFC Films brought Chuck to 39 theaters, grossing $79,170. Neon’s Risk went to 45 theaters, taking in just over $36K.

NEW RELEASES

The Last Shaman (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,040

Lowriders (BH Tilt) NEW [295 Theaters] Weekend $2,400,000, Average $8,180

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $101,825, Average $25,456

The Wall (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) NEW [541 Theaters] Weekend $891,590, Average $1,648

The Wedding Plan (Roadside Attractions) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $19,605, Average $9,802

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

3 Generations (The Weinstein Company) Week 2 [37 Theaters] Weekend $21,185, Average $573, Cume $46,421

Chuck (IFC Films) Week 2 [39 Theaters] Weekend $79,170, Average $2,030, Cume $121,170

The Dinner (The Orchard) Week 2 [429 Theaters] Weekend $245,864, Average $573, Cume $1,152,318

The Lovers (A24) Week 2 [23 Theaters] Weekend $140,553, Average $6,111, Cume $229,375

Risk (Neon) Week 2 [45 Theaters] Weekend $36,095, Average $802, Cume $143,193

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Bang! The Bert Berns Story (Abramorama) Week 3 [4 Theater] Weekend $4,187, Average $1,047, Cume $23,847

Citizen Jane: Battle For the City (IFC Films) Week 4 [20 Theaters] Weekend $32,400, Average $1,620, Cume $191,600

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 4 [19 Theaters] Weekend $13,027, Average $686, Cume $139,933

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) Week 5 [16 Theater] Weekend $20,202, Average $1,263, Cume $191,392

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [153 Theaters] Weekend $409,732, Average $2,678, Cume $1,606,608

A Quiet Passion (Music Box Films) Week 5 [116 Theaters] Weekend $199,306, Average $1,718, Cume $766,280

All These Sleepless Nights (The Orchard) Week 6 [2 Theaters] Weekend $66, Average $33, Cume $20,556

Colossal (Neon) Week 6 [160 Theaters] Weekend $115,003, Average $767, Cume $2,718,986

Their Finest (EuropaCorp Films/STXfilms) Week 6 [258 Theaters] Weekend $290,000, Average $1,128, Cume $2,900,000

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 6 [9 Theaters] Weekend $6,500, Average $722, Cume $176,848

Donald Cried (The Orchard) Week 11 [1 Theaters] Weekend $265, Cume $61,298