EXCLUSIVE: We’ve seen family life unravel on screen in movies like American Beauty and Ordinary People, but Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev takes the meaning of the word “broken” to a whole other level in Loveless, which premiered tonight at the Cannes Film Festival in competition.

Loveless follows a bitter couple Zhenya (Maryana Spivak) and Boris (Aleksey Rozin) who are too content to get divorced, their actions already speaking more than any words they could scream: Mom is lost in a relationship with a wealthy bachelor and Dad has already impregnated a younger woman. But then their son Alyosha goes missing, and it’s implied in the movie that he fled the homestead at a time when both parents were out having sex. In this clip, we see Zhenya coming to sobering reality as she informs Boris about the bad news. All of this is set in 2012, well before the Trump era’s affair with Russia, when Russian-Ukrainian relations were crumbling prior to Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Loveless marks Zvyagintsev’s third time here on the Croisette in competition, and it’s the director’s second time with Sony Pictures Classics following 2014’s Leviathan. Yesterday the distributor took all North American and Latin American rights to the Russian-language movie.