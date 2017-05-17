AT&T Audience Network has set October 17 for the premiere its new half-hour scripted comedy series Loudermilk. The series will air at 8:30 PM on Audience via DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and DirecTV Now.

Created by writer-director Peter Farrelly (Dumb And Dumber, There’s Something About Mary) and Emmy-winning scribe Bobby Mort (The Colbert Report), Loudermilk stars Ron Livingston as Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about, well, everything. He is unapologetically uncensored, and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Although he has his drinking under control, Loudermilk discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part. Will Sasso, Laura Mennel, Anja Savcik, Toby Levins, Mark Brandon and Timothy Webber also star.

Primary Wave Entertainment co-finances and co-produces. Farrelly, Mort executive produce with Audience Network’s Christopher Long, Bart Peters and Primary Wave’s Mark Burg and David Guillod. Jonathan Schwartz will serve as producer. Farrelly also directed all 10 episodes.