The Los Angeles Film Festival has announced its competition lineup for its 2017 edition and the films in its U.S. Fiction, Documentary, World Fiction, LA Muse and Nightfall sections. The fest runs June 14-22 headquartered at ArcLight Cinemas Culver City, with screenings also at ArcLight Hollywood, ArcLight Santa Monica and more.

The fest has a total of 27 world premieres — including all world bows in the U.S. Fiction and Documentary competitions — and a total of 48 feature films, 51 short films, 15 high school shorts and 10 short episodic works repping 32 countries. It all starts June 14 with opening-night pic The Book Of Henry, the Colin Treverrow movie from Focus Features.

Here’s the full lineup:

U.S. Fiction Competition

Original voices with distinct visions from emerging and established American independent filmmakers.

20 Weeks, dir. Leena Pendharkar, USA, World Premiere

And Then I Go, dir. Vincent Grashaw, USA, World Premiere

Beauty Mark, dir. Harris Doran, USA, World Premiere

Becks, dir. Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, Daniel Powell, USA, World Premiere

Don’t Come Back From The Moon, dir. Bruce Thierry Cheung, USA, World Premiere

Everything Beautiful is Far Away, dir. Andrea Sisson, Pete Ohs, USA, World Premiere

Izzy Gets the Fuck Across Town, dir. Christian Papierniak, USA, World Premiere

Moss, dir. Daniel Peddle, USA, World Premiere

Never Here, dir. Camille Thoman, USA, World Premiere

Village People, dir. Paul Briganti, USA, World Premiere

Documentary Competition

Compelling, character-driven non-fiction films from the U.S. and around the world.

Abu, dir. Arshad Khan, Canada, World Premiere

Dalya’s Other Country, dir. Julia Meltzer, USA, World Premiere

Liyana, dir. Aaron Kopp, Amanda Kopp, Swaziland / USA / Qatar, World Premiere

Mankiller, dir. Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, USA, World Premiere

Monkey Business, dir. Ema Ryan Yamazaki, USA, World Premiere

Opuntia, dir. David Fenster, USA / Mexico / Spain, World Premiere

Out of State, dir. Ciara Lacy, USA, World Premiere

Stella Polaris Ulloriarsuaq, dir. Yatri N. Niehaus, Germany / Greenland, World Premiere

Thank You For Coming, dir. Sara Lamm, USA, World Premiere

Two Four Six, dir. Leyla Nedorosleva, Russia / USA / Haiti, World Premiere

World Fiction Competition

Unique fiction films from around the world by emerging and established filmmakers, especially curated for LA audiences.

Butterfly Kisses, dir. Rafael Kapelinski, Great Britain, North American Premiere

Catching Feelings, dir. Kagiso Lediga, South Africa, World Premiere

Dark Blue Girl, dir. Mascha Schilinski, Germany / Greece, International Premiere

In This Corner of the World, dir. Sunao Katabuchi, Japan, North American Premiere

Moko Jumbie, dir. Vashti Anderson, Trinidad and Tobago / USA, World Premiere

The Nightguard, dir. Diego Ros, Mexico, North American Premiere

Nocturne, dir. Luis Ayhllón, Mexico, North American Premiere

On the Beach at Night Alone, dir. Hong Sangsoo, South Korea, North American Premiere

LA Muse

Fiction and documentary films that capture the spirit of Los Angeles.

And Then There Was Eve, dir. Savannah Bloch, USA, World Premiere

Anything, dir. Timothy McNeil, USA, World Premiere

Built to Fail, dir. Bobby Kim, Alexis Spraic, Scott Weintrob, USA, World Premiere

The Classic, dir. Billy McMillin, USA, World Premiere

Fat Camp, dir. Jennifer Arnold, USA, World Premiere

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, dir. Casey Wilder Mott, USA, World Premiere

Mighty Ground, dir. Delila Vallot, USA, World Premiere

Roller Dreams, dir. Kate Hickey, USA, International Premiere

Skid Row Marathon, dir. Mark Hayes, USA, World Premiere

What We Started, dir. Bert Marcus, Cyrus Saidi, USA, World Premiere

The Year of Spectacular Men, dir. Lea Thompson, USA, World Premiere

Your Own Road, dir. Brandon Buczek, USA, World Premiere

Nightfall

From the bizarre to the horrifying, these are films to watch after dark.

Desolation, dir. Sam Patton, USA, World Premiere

The Housemaid, dir. Derek Nguyen, Vietnam / USA, North American Premiere

It Stains the Sands Red, dir. Colin Minihan, USA, North American Premiere

Midnighters, dir. Julius Ramsay, USA, World Premiere

The Neighbor, dir. Giancarlo Ruiz, Mexico, World Premiere

Replace, dir. Norbert Keil, Germany / Canada, North American Premiere

Serpent, dir. Amanda Evans, South Africa, World Premiere

Thread, dir. The Boy, Greece, North American Premiere

Short Films

From over 2,700 submissions, the short films selected represent 13 countries, 47% are directed by women and 51% are directed by people of color. Short films are shown before features and as part of six short film programs. Shorts will compete for juried prizes for fiction and documentary shorts, as well as an Audience Award for Best Short Film.

Future Filmmakers Showcase: High School Shorts

Made by incredibly accomplished high school filmmakers from across the country and globe, 60% of the short films in this diverse slate are directed by young women and 20% are directed by people of color. Program sponsored by Time Warner Foundation, Lisa Argyros/Argyros Family Foundation and Employees Community Fund of Boeing California.

Episodes: Indie Series from the Web

This showcase of independently crafted web series, 70% of which are directed by people of color and 40% are directed by women, celebrates rising creators whose work and subjects are innovative and unfiltered.

BKPI, dir. Hye Yun Park, USA

Danny the Manny, dir. Mike Roma, USA

High & Mighty, dir. Carlos Lopez Estrada, USA

My America, dir. Anna Jones, Asaad Kelada, USA

People Of…, dir. lamia Alami, SWITZERLAND

The F Word, dir. Nicole Opper, USA

The Show about the Show, dir. Caveh Zahedi, USA

Two Sentence Horror Stories, dir. J.D. Dillard, USA

Very Animated People, dir. Joseph Bennet, USA

Steps, dir. Fernando Sanchez, Pascual Sisto, USA