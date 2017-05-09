The Los Angeles Film Festival has announced its competition lineup for its 2017 edition and the films in its U.S. Fiction, Documentary, World Fiction, LA Muse and Nightfall sections. The fest runs June 14-22 headquartered at ArcLight Cinemas Culver City, with screenings also at ArcLight Hollywood, ArcLight Santa Monica and more.
The fest has a total of 27 world premieres — including all world bows in the U.S. Fiction and Documentary competitions — and a total of 48 feature films, 51 short films, 15 high school shorts and 10 short episodic works repping 32 countries. It all starts June 14 with opening-night pic The Book Of Henry, the Colin Treverrow movie from Focus Features.
Here’s the full lineup:
U.S. Fiction Competition
Original voices with distinct visions from emerging and established American independent filmmakers.
20 Weeks, dir. Leena Pendharkar, USA, World Premiere
And Then I Go, dir. Vincent Grashaw, USA, World Premiere
Beauty Mark, dir. Harris Doran, USA, World Premiere
Becks, dir. Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, Daniel Powell, USA, World Premiere
Don’t Come Back From The Moon, dir. Bruce Thierry Cheung, USA, World Premiere
Everything Beautiful is Far Away, dir. Andrea Sisson, Pete Ohs, USA, World Premiere
Izzy Gets the Fuck Across Town, dir. Christian Papierniak, USA, World Premiere
Moss, dir. Daniel Peddle, USA, World Premiere
Never Here, dir. Camille Thoman, USA, World Premiere
Village People, dir. Paul Briganti, USA, World Premiere
Documentary Competition
Compelling, character-driven non-fiction films from the U.S. and around the world.
Abu, dir. Arshad Khan, Canada, World Premiere
Dalya’s Other Country, dir. Julia Meltzer, USA, World Premiere
Liyana, dir. Aaron Kopp, Amanda Kopp, Swaziland / USA / Qatar, World Premiere
Mankiller, dir. Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, USA, World Premiere
Monkey Business, dir. Ema Ryan Yamazaki, USA, World Premiere
Opuntia, dir. David Fenster, USA / Mexico / Spain, World Premiere
Out of State, dir. Ciara Lacy, USA, World Premiere
Stella Polaris Ulloriarsuaq, dir. Yatri N. Niehaus, Germany / Greenland, World Premiere
Thank You For Coming, dir. Sara Lamm, USA, World Premiere
Two Four Six, dir. Leyla Nedorosleva, Russia / USA / Haiti, World Premiere
World Fiction Competition
Unique fiction films from around the world by emerging and established filmmakers, especially curated for LA audiences.
Butterfly Kisses, dir. Rafael Kapelinski, Great Britain, North American Premiere
Catching Feelings, dir. Kagiso Lediga, South Africa, World Premiere
Dark Blue Girl, dir. Mascha Schilinski, Germany / Greece, International Premiere
In This Corner of the World, dir. Sunao Katabuchi, Japan, North American Premiere
Moko Jumbie, dir. Vashti Anderson, Trinidad and Tobago / USA, World Premiere
The Nightguard, dir. Diego Ros, Mexico, North American Premiere
Nocturne, dir. Luis Ayhllón, Mexico, North American Premiere
On the Beach at Night Alone, dir. Hong Sangsoo, South Korea, North American Premiere
LA Muse
Fiction and documentary films that capture the spirit of Los Angeles.
And Then There Was Eve, dir. Savannah Bloch, USA, World Premiere
Anything, dir. Timothy McNeil, USA, World Premiere
Built to Fail, dir. Bobby Kim, Alexis Spraic, Scott Weintrob, USA, World Premiere
The Classic, dir. Billy McMillin, USA, World Premiere
Fat Camp, dir. Jennifer Arnold, USA, World Premiere
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, dir. Casey Wilder Mott, USA, World Premiere
Mighty Ground, dir. Delila Vallot, USA, World Premiere
Roller Dreams, dir. Kate Hickey, USA, International Premiere
Skid Row Marathon, dir. Mark Hayes, USA, World Premiere
What We Started, dir. Bert Marcus, Cyrus Saidi, USA, World Premiere
The Year of Spectacular Men, dir. Lea Thompson, USA, World Premiere
Your Own Road, dir. Brandon Buczek, USA, World Premiere
Nightfall
From the bizarre to the horrifying, these are films to watch after dark.
Desolation, dir. Sam Patton, USA, World Premiere
The Housemaid, dir. Derek Nguyen, Vietnam / USA, North American Premiere
It Stains the Sands Red, dir. Colin Minihan, USA, North American Premiere
Midnighters, dir. Julius Ramsay, USA, World Premiere
The Neighbor, dir. Giancarlo Ruiz, Mexico, World Premiere
Replace, dir. Norbert Keil, Germany / Canada, North American Premiere
Serpent, dir. Amanda Evans, South Africa, World Premiere
Thread, dir. The Boy, Greece, North American Premiere
Short Films
From over 2,700 submissions, the short films selected represent 13 countries, 47% are directed by women and 51% are directed by people of color. Short films are shown before features and as part of six short film programs. Shorts will compete for juried prizes for fiction and documentary shorts, as well as an Audience Award for Best Short Film.
Future Filmmakers Showcase: High School Shorts
Made by incredibly accomplished high school filmmakers from across the country and globe, 60% of the short films in this diverse slate are directed by young women and 20% are directed by people of color. Program sponsored by Time Warner Foundation, Lisa Argyros/Argyros Family Foundation and Employees Community Fund of Boeing California.
Episodes: Indie Series from the Web
This showcase of independently crafted web series, 70% of which are directed by people of color and 40% are directed by women, celebrates rising creators whose work and subjects are innovative and unfiltered.
BKPI, dir. Hye Yun Park, USA
Danny the Manny, dir. Mike Roma, USA
High & Mighty, dir. Carlos Lopez Estrada, USA
My America, dir. Anna Jones, Asaad Kelada, USA
People Of…, dir. lamia Alami, SWITZERLAND
The F Word, dir. Nicole Opper, USA
The Show about the Show, dir. Caveh Zahedi, USA
Two Sentence Horror Stories, dir. J.D. Dillard, USA
Very Animated People, dir. Joseph Bennet, USA
Steps, dir. Fernando Sanchez, Pascual Sisto, USA
